Notable Thursday Option Activity: CSX, PEP, WSM

May 22, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total volume of 56,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 54,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 35,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 8,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 6,043 contracts, representing approximately 604,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

