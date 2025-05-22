Notable Thursday Option Activity: CSX, PEP, WSM

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 35,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 8,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 6,043 contracts, representing approximately 604,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSX options, PEP options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OGE
Institutional Holders of IMN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.