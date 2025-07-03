Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, GS, UNH

July 03, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 61,504 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 4,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 34,433 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 139,456 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
