Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, GS, UNH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 34,433 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 139,456 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
