Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, BA, TTWO

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 81,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 13,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
