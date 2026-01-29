Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, AMD, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 38,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 415,543 contracts, representing approximately 41.6 million underlying shares or approximately 115.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 31,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 193,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 36,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

