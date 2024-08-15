Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, RIVN, CVX

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 121,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 17,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, RIVN options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
