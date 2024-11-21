News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMI, ZS, CVNA

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 4,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 631,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 24,374 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

