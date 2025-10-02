Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLMT, CCSI, OKLO

October 02, 2025 — 03:56 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT), where a total of 6,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 686,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 884,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 708 contracts, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 159,326 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,900 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

