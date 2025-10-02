Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLMT, CCSI, OKLO

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 708 contracts, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 159,326 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,900 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLMT options, CCSI options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Stock Picks
XRX shares outstanding history
FLRN Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.