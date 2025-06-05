Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIVI, PVH, LMND

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 17,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 21,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIVI options, PVH options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
