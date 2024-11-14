Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHDN, HEI, NOC

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,209 contracts, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,993 contracts, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
