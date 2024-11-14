News & Insights

Markets
CHDN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHDN, HEI, NOC

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total volume of 3,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,209 contracts, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,993 contracts, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, HEI options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 AMCR Next Dividend Date
 MPX Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Railroads Dividend Stocks -> AMCR Next Dividend Date -> MPX Next Dividend Date -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHDN
HEI
NOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.