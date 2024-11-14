Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHDN, HEI, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total volume of 3,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,209 contracts, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,993 contracts, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, HEI options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.