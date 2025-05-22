Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, GOGO, NNE

May 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 75,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 32,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 20,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 16,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,400 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, GOGO options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

