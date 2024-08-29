Notable Thursday Option Activity: CEIX, ALLY, GSAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 2,442 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 9,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 22,800 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,000 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

