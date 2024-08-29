Notable Thursday Option Activity: CEIX, ALLY, GSAT

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 9,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 22,800 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,000 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, ALLY options, or GSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Asset Management Dividend Stocks
EG RSI
VCNX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.