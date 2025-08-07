Notable Thursday Option Activity: CEG, COF, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 18,383 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 25,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 123,814 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

