Markets
CEG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CEG, COF, MU

August 07, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 18,383 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 25,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 123,814 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, COF options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRID Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding STBA
 Institutional Holders of FBLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BRID Insider Buying-> ETFs Holding STBA-> Institutional Holders of FBLG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
COF
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.