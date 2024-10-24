Notable Thursday Option Activity: CC, ATI, RIOT

ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) options are showing a volume of 6,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of ATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of ATI. Below is a chart showing ATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 126,395 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
