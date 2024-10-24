Notable Thursday Option Activity: CC, ATI, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 9,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 960,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,900 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) options are showing a volume of 6,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of ATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of ATI. Below is a chart showing ATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 126,395 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, ATI options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.