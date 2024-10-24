News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CC, ATI, RIOT

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 9,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 960,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,900 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) options are showing a volume of 6,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of ATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of ATI. Below is a chart showing ATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 126,395 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CC options, ATI options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
