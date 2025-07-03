Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, WLDN, NN

Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) options are showing a volume of 1,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 7,872 contracts, representing approximately 787,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
