Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, EL, INTU

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 14,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 5,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
