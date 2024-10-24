Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, EL, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 54,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 9,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 14,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 5,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, EL options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.