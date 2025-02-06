Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, CVX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 73,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 11,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 34,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 15,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 30,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 16,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

