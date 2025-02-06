Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, CVX, MS

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 34,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 15,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 30,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 16,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, CVX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ENTL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding BRPM
ALVR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.