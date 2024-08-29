Notable Thursday Option Activity: BURL, PSTG, LYV

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 4,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 480,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 805,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 13,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 8,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

