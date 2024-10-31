Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, MO, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 7,769 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 776,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 476.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 162,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4800 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4800 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 83,146 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 130.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 13,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 492,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 25,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

