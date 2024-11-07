Notable Thursday Option Activity: BILL, TOST, HEAR

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 62,901 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 120.1% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: HEAR) options are showing a volume of 2,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.1% of HEAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of HEAR. Below is a chart showing HEAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, TOST options, or HEAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
