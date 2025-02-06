Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, TMUS, MPWR

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 18,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 11,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 4,206 contracts, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
