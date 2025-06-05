Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, RBLX, DOCN

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 71,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 7,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 12,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
