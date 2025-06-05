Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, RBLX, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 356,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 47,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 71,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 7,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 12,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, RBLX options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.