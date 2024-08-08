Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, ABNB, TTD

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 49,743 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,057 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
