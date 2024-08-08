Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, ABNB, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 59,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 4,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 49,743 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,057 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

