Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, APD, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 5,160 contracts, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 222,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 25,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

