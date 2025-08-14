Markets
AZO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, APD, SMCI

August 14, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 5,160 contracts, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 222,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 25,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, APD options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
 PTSX Insider Buying
 URGN market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> PTSX Insider Buying-> URGN market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
APD
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.