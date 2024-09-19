Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXON, AMAT, OMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total volume of 2,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 31,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) saw options trading volume of 4,916 contracts, representing approximately 491,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXON options, AMAT options, or OMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

