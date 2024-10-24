Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVPT, AMAT, NTLA

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) saw options trading volume of 8,710 contracts, representing approximately 871,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
