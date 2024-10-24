News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVPT, AMAT, NTLA

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT), where a total of 2,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) saw options trading volume of 8,710 contracts, representing approximately 871,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

