Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVAV, SNDK, BBW

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 45,673 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 1,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
