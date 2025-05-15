Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APP, RRC, AMBC

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 45,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 19,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 6,277 contracts, representing approximately 627,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
