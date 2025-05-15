Notable Thursday Option Activity: APP, RRC, AMBC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 45,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 11,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 19,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 6,277 contracts, representing approximately 627,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, RRC options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.