Notable Thursday Option Activity: APP, RRC, AMBC

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 19,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 6,277 contracts, representing approximately 627,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
