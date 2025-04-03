Notable Thursday Option Activity: APO, VLO, KROS

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
And Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) options are showing a volume of 4,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of KROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of KROS. Below is a chart showing KROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APO options, VLO options, or KROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AGRX Insider Buying
GXAI shares outstanding history
HPH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.