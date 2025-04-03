Notable Thursday Option Activity: APO, VLO, KROS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 21,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) options are showing a volume of 4,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of KROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of KROS. Below is a chart showing KROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, VLO options, or KROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

