Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLD, CAR, PENG

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total volume of 128,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 65,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) saw options trading volume of 4,940 contracts, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, CAR options, or PENG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
