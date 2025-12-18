Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLD, CAR, PENG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total volume of 128,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 65,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) saw options trading volume of 4,940 contracts, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, CAR options, or PENG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

