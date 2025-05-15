Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, GPN, BA

May 15, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 208,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 257.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 105,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 101,461 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 215.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 54,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 114,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, GPN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

