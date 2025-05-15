Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, GPN, BA

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 101,461 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 215.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 54,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 114,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APA options, GPN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
AQXP Options Chain
JEQ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.