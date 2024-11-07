Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, DBD, SEAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 34,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD) saw options trading volume of 1,218 contracts, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of DBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of DBD. Below is a chart showing DBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vivid Seats Inc (Symbol: SEAT) saw options trading volume of 5,399 contracts, representing approximately 539,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of SEAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of SEAT. Below is a chart showing SEAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

