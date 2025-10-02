Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANF, GOOGL, ABNB

October 02, 2025 — 03:56 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 10,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 215,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,349 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, GOOGL options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

