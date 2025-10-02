Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANF, GOOGL, ABNB

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 215,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,349 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, GOOGL options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRNB
RKT market cap history
Institutional Holders of GBNH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.