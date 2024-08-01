Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CRWD, SNOW

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 177,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 7,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 66,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
