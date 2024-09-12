News & Insights

Markets
AMP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMP, DG, DVA

September 12, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), where a total volume of 1,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of AMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares of AMP. Below is a chart showing AMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 31,474 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 9,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,006 contracts, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMP options, DG options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding STRA
 SHAG Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMP
DG
DVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.