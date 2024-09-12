Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMP, DG, DVA

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 31,474 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 9,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,006 contracts, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
