Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, SOC, CVX

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 21,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.6% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,200 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 102,554 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 137.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 29,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
