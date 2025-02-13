News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, SOC, CVX

February 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 99,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 298.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 15,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 21,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.6% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,200 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 102,554 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 137.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 29,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

