Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, PRIM, INMD

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) saw options trading volume of 5,617 contracts, representing approximately 561,700 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) options are showing a volume of 10,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
