Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, PRIM, INMD

August 01, 2024 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 6,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 683,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 805,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) saw options trading volume of 5,617 contracts, representing approximately 561,700 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) options are showing a volume of 10,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, PRIM options, or INMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Tags

