Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, RYTM, CACI

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 16,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) options are showing a volume of 2,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) saw options trading volume of 702 contracts, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

