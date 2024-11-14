Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, RYTM, CACI

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) options are showing a volume of 2,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) saw options trading volume of 702 contracts, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, RYTM options, or CACI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Automatic Data Processing market cap history
AMZZ Options Chain
Funds Holding OXM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.