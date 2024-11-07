Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, WWW, EXPE

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 8,633 contracts, representing approximately 863,300 underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALK options, WWW options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding PZT
Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Split History
PXD market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.