Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, WWW, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 23,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 8,633 contracts, representing approximately 863,300 underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, WWW options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

