News & Insights

Markets
ALK

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, WWW, EXPE

November 07, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 23,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 8,633 contracts, representing approximately 863,300 underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, WWW options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PZT
 Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Split History
 PXD market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding PZT -> Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Split History -> PXD market cap history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALK
WWW
EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.