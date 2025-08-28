Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, OKLO, BEPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 22,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.4% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 10,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 145,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 8,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,700 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) saw options trading volume of 7,210 contracts, representing approximately 721,000 underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of BEPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of BEPC. Below is a chart showing BEPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

