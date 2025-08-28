Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, OKLO, BEPC

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 145,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 8,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,700 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) saw options trading volume of 7,210 contracts, representing approximately 721,000 underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of BEPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of BEPC. Below is a chart showing BEPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
