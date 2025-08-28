Markets
ALK

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALK, OKLO, BEPC

August 28, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 22,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.4% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 145,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 8,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,700 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) saw options trading volume of 7,210 contracts, representing approximately 721,000 underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of BEPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of BEPC. Below is a chart showing BEPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, OKLO options, or BEPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EBML Options Chain
 PBLA market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GFOF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EBML Options Chain-> PBLA market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GFOF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALK
OKLO
BEPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.