Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALHC, Z, U

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 37,679 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 100,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 6,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALHC options, Z options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
