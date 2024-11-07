Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALHC, Z, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC), where a total volume of 17,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.5% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 11,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 37,679 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 100,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 6,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALHC options, Z options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.