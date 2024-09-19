Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, WAT, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 13,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 6,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) options are showing a volume of 1,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,312 contracts, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $412.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $412.50 strike highlighted in orange:

