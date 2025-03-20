News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, LOW, AVGO

March 20, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 13,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 9,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 990,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 148,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, LOW options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 Institutional Holders of SPCM
 Institutional Holders of HEWC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel-> Institutional Holders of SPCM-> Institutional Holders of HEWC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
LOW
AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.