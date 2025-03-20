Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, LOW, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 13,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 9,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 990,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 148,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

