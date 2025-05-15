Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AL, SPHR, PCT

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), where a total of 6,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 6,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 16,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

