Notable Thursday Option Activity: AL, SPHR, PCT

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 6,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 16,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
