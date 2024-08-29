Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, DLTR, PYPL

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 20,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 74,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, DLTR options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XOM Split History
FDEU market cap history
CXW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.