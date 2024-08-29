Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, DLTR, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 11,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 20,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 74,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

