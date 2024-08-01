Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, CHRW, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 18,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 7,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

