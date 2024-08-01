News & Insights

Markets
ABNB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, CHRW, DLTR

August 01, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 18,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 7,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, CHRW options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 PUK shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding TWC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
CHRW
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.