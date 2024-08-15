Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, ATSG, FIVE

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) saw options trading volume of 2,358 contracts, representing approximately 235,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 9,701 contracts, representing approximately 970,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
