Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, WEX, AZZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 62,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) options are showing a volume of 4,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 2,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, WEX options, or AZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

