Markets
ZS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, SPR, TWLO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 12,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 8,205 contracts, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,606 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, SPR options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZS SPR TWLO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular