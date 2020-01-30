Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, SPR, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 12,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 8,205 contracts, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,606 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, SPR options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

