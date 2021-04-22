Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, NET, HCA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 18,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,702 contracts, representing approximately 670,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

