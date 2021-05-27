Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, TPX, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 26,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 16,847 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 9,679 contracts, representing approximately 967,900 underlying shares or approximately 89% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

